WATERTOWN
Lorraine A. Schwarze
Oct. 21, 1922 - Sept. 11, 2021
Lorraine A. Schwarze, age 98, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center. She was born on October 21, 1922, to George and Caroline Laufenberg.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Robert Schwarze, Karen (Bill) Eller, Linda (Robert) Smith; grandchildren, Marcy (Bryan) Nichols, Amanda (James) Saltenberger, Victoria (John) Dittmer, Dawna (Brent) Thurman, Wendy Squires, Cynthia (Brent) Foat, Trisha (John) Hatter; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Schwarze; her sisters, Joan and Patricia; and brother, Robert.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in Lorraine’s name may be given to Marquardt Health Center, 1020 Hill St., Watertown, WI 53098.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Marquardt, for their exceptional care over the years.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.