Lorraine B. Malchow
Lorraine B. Malchow (nee Daege) went home to the Lord on March 20, 2021, at the age of 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carl J. Malchow.
Loving mother of Donald (Kathy), Gary (Arnnette), Dennis, Lorraine Denton and April (John) Rettela. Loving grandmother to many grandchildren: Laura, Heather, Theresa, Jamie, Gary, Scott, Ronald, Jessica, Chad, Lisa, Cory, and David, and many great-grandchildren. Especially loved grandchild Chad and great-grandbabies Hailey and Logan. Survived by sisters Wilma Kirchstein, Ruth (Dale) Newkirk and Greta (George) Charnecki. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by loving husband, Carl; son Dennis; parents Gustave and Margarete Daege (Lano); father and mother-in-law, Carl E. and Matilda (Olson); son-in-law Max Denton; sister Elinor Streicher; brother-in-law Donald Streicher; and brother-in-law Archie Kirchstein.
Longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Waukesha, serving in the Altar Guild in many roles. Her most enjoyable was preparing hundreds of baptismal certificates. Lorraine was very proud of her work as a nursing assistant, and always left her patients with a smile.
Special appreciation to Avalon Square for the loving care given to mom and heartfelt thank you to Laura, life enrichment coordinator.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 9, at 12 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ascension Lutheran-Waukesha Altar Guild would be appreciated.
“Mom, until we meet again.”
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.