PEWAUKEE
Lorraine Catherine Jonas
Feb. 5, 1925 - Oct. 4, 2021
Lorraine Catherine Jonas, 96, passed away peacefully Monday evening October 4, 2021, at Cecelia Place Assisted living in Pewaukee.
Lorraine was born February 5, 1925, in New Berlin, to Michael and Mary (Nauertz) Stigler. On July 28, 1951, she married William “Bill” Jonas at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in New Berlin. After marriage they built a home in Pewaukee and lived there for 65 years.
Lorraine enjoyed baking bread and made the best apple pie ever. She also spent her spare time crocheting, making cross stitch quilts and tablecloths, and growing flowers. She spent most of her life helping others, including taking care of her parents, babysitting granddaughters, and caring for her husband when he became ill.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (David) Schulz of Plymouth; granddaughters Laura (Brad) Wexler of Brookfield, Julie Moyer of Adell, Rebecca Ratzlaff of Cudahy and Emily Jonas (Ryan Pavletic) of Barwick, Ga.; and great-grandchildren Tanner Moyer, Audrey and Colin Wexler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; son Richard; daughter-in-law Anne; grandson-in-law Ryan Moyer; brothers Erwin and Joseph; and sister Marcella Scharmach.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Zimmer officiating. Interment to follow at St Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cecelia Place in Pewaukee are greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Cecelia Place that became her family the past three years. God bless every one of you. Thanks also to Seasons Hospice for making Lorraine’s final days comfortable.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.