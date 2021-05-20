Lorraine E. Ziety
April 12, 1925 - May 12, 2021
Lorraine E. Ziety, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1925, in Wauwatosa, to Edwin and Rose Morall (nee Hartman).
Lorraine is survived by her children, Thomas (Arlene) and James (Jill); grandchildren, Mark (Becca) and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Emma and Carson; and nieces, nephew and many other family and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ted, and sister Grace Borkenhagen.
Lorraine enjoyed ceramics, playing sheepshead, bridge, bingo and listening to the Milwaukee Brewers. She also enjoyed going on Lac LaBelle on their pontoon boat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jerome Building Fund and Shorehaven Health and Rehabilitation Center are appreciated.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Shorehaven for the care and comfort they provided Lorraine and her family.
A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with the Rev. Joe Butz presiding. Lorraine will be reunited with her husband, Ted, at Pinelawn Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.