PEWAUKEE
Lorraine R. Orgas (nee Sheehan)
Jan. 14, 1932 - Aug. 29, 2021
Lorraine R. (nee Sheehan) Orgas of Pewaukee reunited with her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Orgas, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Lisbon on January 14, 1932, the daughter of James and Ottilia (nee Metz) Sheehan.
She graduated from Hartland High School and on November 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Bob, who preceded her in death on November 18, 2019. “Whistler” or “Rainey” will be fondly remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends. There was always room for one more at her table and you could always count on a smile that lit the room.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Bruce (Rosemarie), James, Gail, Jean (Debbie Mattila), Stanley (Jenny), Dale (Holly Jo), Mary (Dale) Syverson, Paul (Dan Newkirk), Roberta (Jeff) Whiteside, John (Tracy), Richard and Rita Erspamer. She was the proud grandmother of Nicholas (Lacey) Trensch, Rachel (David) Sackett, Katelyn (Timothy) Rollins, Lindsay Orgas, Jenna Timm (Austin), Michael Orgas (Noelle), Joshua (Aleah) Orgas, John Orgas, Cassandra (Nicholas) Hill, Stephanie (Mick) Orgas, Ariel (Brandon) Dawley, Rhiannon Orgas, Lucas Orgas, Jeremy Syverson, Aaron (Lauren) Syverson, Benjamin (Amber) Syverson, Hilary Christner (Brylind), Christopher (Katie) Hatch and Ashley Luick and great-grandmother of Callie, Aubrey and Kinsley Trensch, Carson Timm, Hadley Luick, Ariston, Ottilia and Renana Dawley, Malachi Neal, Turner Syverson, Jax Christner, Anika and Zara Hill and Paxton Rollins.
She is further survived by her brother David (Barbara) Sheehan, sister-in-law Faye Sheehan and brothers-in-law David (Arlene) Orgas and Carl Schultz, lifelong friend Lillian Rostagno, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her siblings Agnes (Clifford) Becker, Joan (Russ) Saari, Janet Gerbensky and James Sheehan, as well as granddaughter Allyson Syverson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Graveside service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. The family requests that masks are worn.
