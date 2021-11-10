OCONOMOWOC
Louann W. Kuehl
Oct. 13, 1947 - Nov. 3, 2021
On Wednesday, the 3rd of November 2021, in the year of the Lord, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Jesus reached out his hand to Louann Kuehl and said, “Well done, good and faithful servant” at the age of 74, Louann passed away at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Louann Wynn Holzhueter was born on October 13, 1947, in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Waldo and Isadora (nee Zastrow) Holzhueter. She was baptized on October 26, 1947, and confirmed on March 26, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc and was a 1965 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Louann had been employed at Musebeck Shoe Co., Insight FS (formerly Jefferson County Farmco), Oconomowoc Landscape, and Brinkman Landscape. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Aid. She also was a member of Ixonia Twilight Homemakers. She enjoyed working outdoors, playing cards, and above all else, spending time with her family.
Louann is survived by her husband, Stan Kuehl of Oconomowoc; sister-in-law, Arlene Holzhueter of Oconomowoc; brother-in-law, Donald (Lisa) Kuehl of Watertown; sister-in-law, Grace (Roy) Romine of Michigan City, Indiana; nephew, Aaron Holzhueter of Oconomowoc; nephew, Mark Romine of Michigan City, Indiana and his children, Luke and Finley; niece, Laura (Jason) Steel of Michigan City, Indiana; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; brother, Loren Holzhueter; and parents-in-law, Herbert and Ora Kuehl.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with the Rev. Lance O’Donnell and the Rev. Jason Schockman officiating. Entombment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, Oconomowoc Cancer Center, or the charity of one’s choice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown, 920-261-2218, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.