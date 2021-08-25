WAUKESHA
Louise ‘Lulu’ Wagner
May 14, 1944 — Aug. 23, 2021
Louise “Lulu” Wagner of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home at the age of 77. She was born on May 14, 1944, in Waukesha, the daughter of Steve and Francis (nee Congemi) Italiano. She had worked for Town and Country grocery store and Vic’s Meats. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling.
She will be sadly missed by her children Ron (Sara) Wagner of Waukesha and Cheryl (Andrew) Karklus of Waukesha. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Lauren (Troy), Christian and Graysen. She is further survived by her brother Jeff (Ann) Italiano of Albany, WI, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Ron” Wagner, on Jan. 22, 2012, and sisters Arlene Scherf and Donna Schmidt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, from 12 p.m. until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
