ENGLEWOOD, Fla.
Lyle Leroy Roteik
June 26, 1943 - Jan. 14, 2021
Lyle Leroy Roteik passed on January 14, 2021, at the hospital in Englewood, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle M. and Mildred Roteik, and brother Dennis. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 27 years, Sharon; brother Michael; sons Lyle (Todd), Geoff (Patti); three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, stepchildren and grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.
Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a rural mail carrier at the Dousman Post Office for 27 years. After retirement he worked a few part-time jobs in the Waukesha County area.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Visitation will be 10 to 12 p.m., service at 12 p.m.
A celebration for Lyle will be held on May 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Nettesheim Park on Prospect Avenue in Pewaukee.