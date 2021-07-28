MUKWONAGO
Lyle R. Martens
April 24, 1941 - July 25, 2021
Lyle R. Martens, 80, of Mukwonago, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
Lyle was born on April 24, 1941, in Waukesha, the son of Ralph and Lois (Hookstead) Martens. He grew up in Mukwonago and after completing his schooling, he joined the family plumbing business as a master plumber. On June 27, 1959, he married Carol Wallace and the two would go on to enjoy over 50 years of marriage together until Carol’s passing in 2014. Lyle and Carol were blessed with three loving sons, Robert, Jeffrey and Brian. Lyle worked long and hard to make sure his wife and children were taken care of. He took pride in everything that he accomplished. He also had a big personality, you never had to guess where Lyle stood on an issue. He enjoyed the simple things in life such as spending time with his wife, children, watching the activities in Field Park, and sitting at his kitchen table. He was loved by his family and they will miss him dearly.
Lyle is survived by his three sons, Robert Martens of Beloit, Jeffrey (Brenda) Martens of Mukwonago and Brian (Laurel) Martens of East Troy; his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Dennis (Roberta) Martens of Rhinelander, and Jerome (Donna) Martens of Berlin. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Carol; and his dear grandson, Erik Martens.
Per Lyle’s request, no formal services will be held. A private service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 29. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a private service at 6 p.m. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.