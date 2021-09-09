Lynn Bliese (nee Adams)
Lynn Bliese (nee Adams) passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on September 3, 2021. She fought an eight-year battle with PSP, demonstrating courage and resilience throughout.
Lynn was a lifelong resident of Waukesha. She graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1964, and later attended UW-Whitewater. Lynn trained as an X-ray technician at Deaconess Hospital in Milwaukee for two years. Upon completion, she worked as an X-ray technician in private clinics for over a decade. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was being a full-time mother, wife and homemaker.
Lynn loved to knit, quilt and crochet and was an avid reader. She was an excellent cook and baker, and a lover of animals.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 54 years, Gus, and their two children, Jennifer and Matthew (partner Kevin Shah); her sister Sharon Adams; and her two nieces, Janet (Kory) Kraus and Faye Faust. She is further survived by her adored four-legged companions, Arya, Peach, Lily and Bravo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Adams, and her pets Mindy, Molly, Ginger, Felicia, Oscar and Felix.
There will be a private funeral service for the family, with entombment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn’s memory are appreciated to HAWS of Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.