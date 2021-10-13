WAUKESHA
Lynn Marie Foster
Aug. 19, 1956 - Oct. 8, 2021
Lynn Marie Foster, 65, passed on October 8, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Blake) McKeegan; grandchildren, Kiernan and Riohlan; parents, Herbert and Lorraine Foster; brothers, Loren (Kari) and Larry (Petra); and other family and friends.
Her positive attitude and generous heart defined her. She loved being surrounded by people and always had a story or two to share. She lived in Shoreview, Minn., for many years.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Angels Grace Hospice of Oconomowoc, where the wonderful staff took care to make sure she had plenty of smiles in those last days.
