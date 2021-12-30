OCONOMOWOC
Lynne Z. Bickler
July 14, 1936 - Dec. 24, 2021
Lynne Z. Bickler was born to eternal life at the age of 85. Surrounded by her family, Lynne passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021.
Faithful wife to Dick for 62 years. Beloved mother of Michael (Susan) Bickler Sr., Patricia (Daniel) Napgezek, and Marnie Bickler. Proud grandma of Michael (Melissa) Bickler, Nicholas (Brooke) Bickler, Elizabeth (Mark) Wilke, Amanda Bickler-Delker, Anthony (Emily) Bickler, Morgan Napgezek, William (Abigail) Napgezek, and Grace Napgezek. Adoring great-grandma of Timothy Jon Jr., Lilianne, Taylor, Brooklyn, Reese, Emmerson, Charlotte and Willow
Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and her son Paul Bickler.
Lynne was a devoted wife, mother and grandma. Family meant the world to her. Lynne’s favorite holiday of the year was Christmas Eve. She traditionally gathered her entire family with her on this day every year. It is only appropriate that God chose this day to bring her home to eternal life and now her family can honor her memory on that day forever.
Lynne loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She was extremely proud one year after winning Beautiful Yard of the Month awarded by the Oconomowoc Woman's Club. Lynne also loved to bake. Her chocolate cake took fourth place out of several hundred entries at the State Fair. Lynne also loved and owned a dog most of her entire life. When she didn't have a dog of her own, every grand-dog became a loving, adopted member of her family and visited her often.
Lynne is best known by all for her practical jokes and keen sense of humor. Never did a day go by without fun, joking and laughter.
The family would like to thank the loving and devoted in-home caregivers as well as the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Summit and Angels Grace Hospice.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Private family burial will be held Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jerome to be directed to their St. Vincent De Paul fund are greatly appreciated.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.