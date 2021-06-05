WAUKESHA
Machia Rupple
July 15, 1987 - May 29, 2021
It is with great sadness that our family would like to announce that Machia was taken away from us early on May 29, 2021. Born in Waukesha on July 15, 1987, she was a daughter of, Keith “KIP” Rupple and Candace Rupple Dischler. She was a loving, vibrant, outgoing person. She had a big heart for her friends. Machia enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are her loving daughters Della Brooklyn Rupple, Audrianna VanPietersom; parents, Candace Rupple, Keith “KIP” (Roni) Rupple; grandmother Connie Dischler; brother, Gavin (Ashley) Rupple; niece Kandice; aunts and uncles Scott (Karyn), Todd, Charlie Dischler, Beth (Jim) Daleo, Jody (Chris) Lowe, Paul Rupple; as well as a host of cousins, relatives and other friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Keith Sr. and Betty Rupple, and maternal grandfather Dwayne Butloph.
Funeral services for Machia Rupple of Waukesha will be held at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland, Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The visitation for Machia will be held from 4:30 p.m. until the start of services at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Griffey will officiate. Burial services will be held privately.