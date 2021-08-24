WAUKESHA
Magnus ‘Bob’ Syversen
July 25, 1936 — Aug. 22, 2021
Magnus “Bob” Syversen of Waukesha passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home at the age of 85. He was born on July 25, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of Magnus and Mary (nee Walenta) Syversen.
On May 28, 1960, he married Alice (nee Sivertson) Syversen at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He had worked at First Wisconsin Deposit Services, retiring in 1991. Following retirement, he worked for his son at Magna Computer Consulting. Bob was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and D.J. Martin American Legion Post 8.
He will be sadly missed by his son Robert (Patricia) Syversen of Waukesha; grandchildren Megan Rose Syversen, Mary Catherine Syversen, Barbara Patricia Syversen, Erin Bailey Syversen and Rose Anne Syversen; and great-grandchildren Carmen, Andre and Diego. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, on May 23, 2020; and his sisters Virginia, Marie, Shirley and Mary Jane.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. Please enter from the north doors. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Memorials in Bob’s name are appreciated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.