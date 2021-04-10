WAUKESHA
Mamie E. Caracci
July 21, 1924 - April 8, 2021
Mamie Caracci, we called her Mom and Grandma, peacefully passed away April 8, 2021.
She is survived by her son Larry Caracci and daughter-in-law Jan of Waukesha; her grandson Vince Caracci in Bayview; her sister Nettie of Waukesha; and many nieces and nephews first, second and third generations.
Mom was 300% pure goodness! She didn’t have the easiest life especially during her childhood. But Mom learned to cope with past hurts and painful memories by finding good in everyone and everything. If you ever wanted encouragement or approval, family and friends would say “go ask Mamie!”
Mom worked at Sears in Waukesha then at Brookfield Square for a total of 33 years. At 65 years old after she retired, she took on a new sense of adventure and independence by learning to drive and then getting her license. She also learned to play golf. Mom would never stay home again! One of her other passions along with playing cards, was going to Potawatomi where she had one special nickel machine that she hit jackpots consistently ... She would ride the bus usually with her sister Nettie and their card club.
What Larry Vince and I can unequivocally say about Mom was that we were so blessed to have her as Mom and Grandma ... We were so very fortunate that we were able to see her one time last week in her room in person, give her a hug, and kiss, and tell her how much we loved her. With a year of the pandemic, our visits were restricted to a few outside distant visits, and Zoom chats. Five days later on Easter Sunday, she took a turn for the worse, and went into a coma Thursday afternoon, then passed that evening.
She had not been feeling well for sometime, but truly held on to see her family in person again. Though she will be missed, she lived the better part of 97 years ... Mom, Grandma ... you were SO loved and appreciated for all your goodness and how much you loved us! You are at peace now! Your new adventure gives you wings to soar, and Heaven has gained a very special angel.
There will be no service or memorial for Mom, but she loved Legacy Hospice that took such good care of her. For those of you that want to do something in Mamie Caracci’s memory, you can make donations to Legacy Hospice: 850 Elmgrove Road, Suite 21, Elm Grove, WI 53122.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.