WAUKESHA
Marcia A. Linton
Feb. 18, 1956 — Jan. 3, 2021
Marcia A. Linton of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the age of 64.
Marcia was born in Boscobel on February 18, 1956, the daughter of Harry and Maxine (nee Ohnstad) Linton. She made Waukesha her home where received her associate degree at the local university and worked as a loan specialist at First Federal Bank for 15 years. Marcia enjoyed reading, dogs, and spending time with her family.
Marcia will be deeply missed by her sisters, Lisa (Dave) Gates and Erica Wendelberger; nieces and nephew, Sarah (Mike) Vogds and her son Louie, Charlie Wendelberger, and Megan Wendelberger; and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Lars and Mabel Ohnstad.
Family and close friends will gather privately to celebrate Marcia’s life. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
