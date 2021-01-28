Margaret Blanche Mentzer
Nov. 17, 1935 - Jan. 21, 2021
Margaret Blanche Mentzer, age 85, passed away on January 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1935, to Albert John and Margaret Anna Schmidt in Kaukauna.
Marge is survived by her husband, Edward William Mentzer; her children, Mary Mentzer, Joseph (Jo) Mentzer, William (Angie) Mentzer and Peter Mentzer; her grandchildren, Lillian Reed, Grace Williams, Alex (Shelby) Mentzer, Cassandra Mentzer, Rebecca Mentzer, Jacob Mentzer, Sydney Mentzer and Molly (Graham Nygard) Mentzer; her great-grandchild, Madison Nygard; her siblings, Raymond Schmidt, Helen Lenz, Mary Ann Austin, Eleanor (Marvin) Hietpas and Florence (Mike) McKenna; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William and Arthur (Gladys) Schmidt.
Marge had a full and busy life growing up in Kaukauna with seven siblings. Swimming and water skiing were typical activities in her hyper active youth. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Agnus nursing school (now Marion University) in 1954.
After her marriage in 1958, she lived in Ohio and New York City before returning to Wisconsin in 1967. Wherever she lived she always actively practiced her spiritual devotion as a Roman Catholic.
In addition to raising her four children, she was actively involved with the raising of her eight grandchildren. She was a skilled seamstress and had a penchant for decorating (and re-decorating) her home. Flowers were a passion for her and she owned a flower shop in Milwaukee for a number of years. She was an accomplished tennis player and enjoyed singing, especially in church choirs. She loved to travel and enjoyed many epic trips with her family and Ed’s business travel.
Marge was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2010 and spent her remaining time at home with the family close by. In spite of her everything, she continued to be active, agile, responsive and happy and had a particular habit of singing during her morning shower.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 29, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive in Hartland, with a visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.