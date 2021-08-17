WAUKESHA
Margaret E. Leeman
March 30, 1931 - Aug. 13, 2021
Margaret E. Leeman, age 90, of Waukesha, peacefully went to her heavenly home, welcomed by her Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved, on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Oshkosh on March 30, 1931, the daughter of John and Celia (nee Hildebrand) Hoppe. On June 17, 1950, she married her beloved husband of 64 years, Harry W. Leeman; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2014.
In her younger days she worked as a switchboard operator, was a published poet, but most proud of being a full-time homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and beloved friend to many. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible every day. She found great delight in making paper butterflies for her friends, neighbors and family and became known as “the butterfly” lady. The butterfly symbolized to her the new birth she experienced in Jesus Christ.
She will be sadly missed by her children, John Leeman, David (Rose) Leeman, James (Wendy Kontowicz) Leeman and Mary (Gary) Rohrmayer. She was the dear grandmother of Christian Leeman, Jessica (Ruben) Escobedo, Rebecca (Troy) Cox, Matthew (Barwako) Leeman, Todd (Jill) Leeman, Jeana (Josh Dahl) Leeman and Joshua Rohrmayer, Daniel (Melissa) Rohrmayer, Kallie (Brett) Kobold and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Hoppe.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A private graveside service will follow for the family only at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to plant a tree at Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, can be made in memory of Margaret E Leeman.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.