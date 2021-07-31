WAUKESHA
Margaret L. Tio
Margaret L. Tio, 93, a long-time resident of Waukesha, passed away July 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony M. Wilcenski and Victoria E. (nee Herman); her sister Josephine Disandro of Chicago; brother Jerry of Waukesha; and her precious granddaughter Stephanie Wenthur. Margaret is survived by her sister Mary Ann (Merlin) Williams of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; daughter Sheila (Bill) Brimmer; and by sons Allen (Deborah), Wayne (Carin) and Tim (Deborah). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was born in Gilman in 1928 and moved to Waukesha in 1946, where she took a job at Motor Works. She also had a long career in retail sales and retired from JCPenneys. Margaret loved to travel, visiting many states over the years, and enjoyed taking the scenic backroads when traveling back home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Private interment Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.