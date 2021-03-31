HARTLAND
Margaret Loomis
Nov. 16, 1927 - March 7, 1927
Margaret (nee Mayer) Loomis was gathered up in God’s loving arms on March 7, 2021, at the age of 93. She was the devoted wife of Luke and caring mother of Patty (Jeff) Trader, Tom (Dori), Monica (Tim) Hanley, Joan (Eric) Jacobson, and Mary (Tom) Huppertz. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren: Mary (Oliver) Myers, Mark (fiance Katie Melcher) Trader, Ryan (Rachel) Loomis, Chad (Conny) Loomis, Shannon (Phil) Klar, Colleen (Jimmy) Wolbert, Allison (James) Kane, Carolyn (Alex) Chase, Rob (Katie) Hanley, Laura Hanley, Mike Hanley, Colleen (Mike) Kusy, Erik Huppertz; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many other relatives and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her dear husband, Luke, by only three months. They had celebrated the amazing milestone of 70 years of marriage last September. Marge was the last family member to pass away from her generation. She was preceded by brothers Robert, Gordon and Dave and sisters Phyllis, Marion and Theresa. Marge grew up in St. Martins where her family owned and operated the Allis-Chalmers dealership. She attended West Milwaukee High School where she met the love of her life, Luke Loomis. They were married on September 2, 1950.
They settled near Mukwonago on a mink ranch where they lived for 60 years and raised their family of five children. Favorite memories of the farm include eating freshly picked sweet corn, fresh baked breads and pies and roasted chicken for Sunday dinner, after which they walked to the back field to watch the beautiful sunsets. Marge was a hard worker her entire life. She worked for Citizens Bank in Mukwonago for 25 years and she was a very positive presence at the bank and throughout the community. She also loved working in her large vegetable and flower gardens, caring for the animals on their farm, and baking and cooking for her family. Marge will be remembered for her sweet smile, her happy giggles, her strong and unwavering Catholic faith, and her love of all things sweet!
The family would like to express their gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers at Hartland Terrace, where she and Luke had lived for the past three years. Their personal care and attention were hugely appreciated, especially as our family was unable to be with them in person for the past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marge’s name can be sent to St. James Catholic Church (https://www.stjamesmukwonago.org/) in Mukwonago, Catholic Memorial High School (https://www.catholicmemorial.net/) in Waukesha, or Hartland Terrace (https://hartlandterrace.com/) in Hartland, and will be appreciated.
The family will be celebrating with a private Mass but you are invited to join the livestream of the Mass, which can be accessed via the St. James Mukwonago YouTube Channel. The service will be on Monday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. A recording will be available via St. James Mukwonago YouTube page.