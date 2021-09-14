EAGLE
Margaret M. (Mutchie) Heytens
Aug. 20, 1949 — Sept. 10, 2021
Margaret M. (Mutchie) Heytens, 72, of Eagle passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc with her loving family by her side.
Marge was born on August 20, 1949, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Braun) Mutchie. She grew up in Franksville and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. She married William Miller in 1968 and they adopted two children, Helen and Anthony. Bill and Marge later divorced and she married Ferm “Rocky” Heytens on October 30, 1983. Marge and Rocky would go on to enjoy 22 years of marriage until Rocky passed away in 2006. Following the death of Rocky, Marge found true love again with her longtime partner, Ray Glisch, with whom she shared unending love and support through her final days.
Marge worked for 38 years at Boehm-Madisen Lumber Company of Waukesha and enjoyed her work and the people she worked with very much. She was a longtime member of St. Theresa Catholic Church of Eagle. Marge was a people person. She enjoyed going out to eat at restaurants and chatting with folks she came in contact with. She also had a love for reading, especially a good romance novel. Marge could be a bit spicy at times and did not hesitate to give her opinion on things. For leisure, she enjoyed fishing up north and at her home on Eagle Spring Lake. She also liked playing bingo and taking trips to casinos, and made friends everywhere she went. Marge was loved and she will be missed. Her memory will live on through the lives of all who knew her.
She is survived by: her children, Helen Miller of Eagle, Anthony (Beth) Miller of Mt. Horeb, Jeff (Karoline) Heytens of Franklin, and Bruce Heytens of Franklin; her grandchildren, Derek (Jen), Dylan, Aidyn, Xavier, Aurora, Maeve, Rachel, Bruce (Sammi) Jr., Kyle, Amanda, Miranda, and Kollin; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Mason, Victor, Anastasia, Carter, Juliet, and Skylar; her siblings, Raymond (Marilyn) Mutchie of Franklin, Rose (Jake) Bernhardt of Waukesha, Mary Ann (Ed) Bernhardt of Racine, and Suzanne (the late O.J.) Moran of Racine; and her longtime partner, Ray Glisch. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rocky Heytens; her stepsons Michael and Paul “P.J.” Heytens; and her brother, James Mutchie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle with Fr. Dennis Ackeret officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Marge will be laid to rest in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Caledonia on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.