WAUKESHA
Margaret (Marge) L. Korth
March 10, 1935 - Dec. 9, 2021
Margaret (Marge) L. Korth went to eternal life on Dec. 9, 2021. She was born to Selma and Earl Zietlow on March 10, 1935, in Burnett in Dodge County.
Marge worked at Amron Corp. for 35 years and Avalon Manor 12 years. She also worked at Circle Inn in Waukesha in the kitchen for many years.
She was married to Wesley Korth for 68 happy years and they had four children.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wesley; daughter Linda; son, Jeff (girlfriend Tammy); sister Marion McEssey; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Deborah and Cheri; granddaughter Nicole Evans; mother, Selma; father, Earl; mother-in-law, Alice Korth; father-in-law Julius Korth; and son-in-law Michael William Evans.
Marge loved to cook, crochet and knit for family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial at a later date and will be posted in The Freeman.