PALMDALE, Calif.
Maria Kawahara (nee Liimatta)
Maria Kawahara (nee Liimatta) of Palmdale, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2021, at age 62.
Loving wife of Neal for 41 years. Beloved mom of Samantha (Roy) Dagmy, Trevor Kawahara and Alyson Kawahara. Doting grandmother of Jonathan, Kayden, Kameron, Kylie, Dani, Cori and Desi. Maria was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Joyce Liimatta. Maria will be deeply missed by her brother and sisters Clare (Brian) Cleary, Cindy Adams, Lisa (Gary) Bauer, Kenny (Sue) Liimatta and Gail (Randall) Artrip, along with many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Maria was known for her generosity, fun spirit and faith. She spent much time creating activities for her Sunday school students, enjoyed many kinds of music and adored grandma life in every way.
A memorial service honoring Maria’s life will be held at Star of Bethlehem Church in New Berlin, 3700 S. Casper Drive, on Saturday, November 6, at 9:30 a.m. The memorial service will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. A reception in the lower level with light refreshments will follow the service.