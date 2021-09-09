DOUSMAN
Marian L. Button
June 28, 1936 - Sept. 1, 2021
Marian L. Button passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021, with family around her. Marian was known for her kindness, generosity, gentle spirit and her infectious laugh.
Marian worked for almost 20 years as a CNA at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Marian maintained her friendships with nurses, CNAs and others that she worked with. Marian was active at the Oconomowoc YMCA, where she was part of a group known as the “Bathing Beauties.” Marian volunteered at Oconomowoc Memorial making bears for the Cancer Center and bears for children in the E.D. Marian was active at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wales. Marian is one of God's children.
Marian is survived by her husband, Ray. She is the loving mother and grandmother of Barbara (Ron) Russell, Ronay (Brandon) Chase, Doris (Glenn) Mertens, Nathan (Beth) Mertens, Clay, Alex, Nick(Emily) Mertens, Huxley, Wilder, Janelle Mertens, Josh Mertens, Wyatt, Roger Huffman, Roger Huffman Jr., Kaiden, Erik (Lindsay) Huffman, Lili, Dahlia, Juniper, Sage, Sandy (Tony) Lee, Amanda (Mike) Lee-Pritchard, deceased daughter Gail Hileman, Nicole Schroeder, Carmen, Holly Uhlenberg, Kayla, Paige, Laura Preston, Melinda (Derrick) Hurley, Amilia, Emma, Philip Preston and Zach (Cela) Preston. Further survived by her brother Bob Mark, many nieces and nephews and cousins. Also survived by Ray’s two daughters, Kathy Billington and Melody Mata, and their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank from PHHH RN case manager Dennis Campbell and Chaplain Tom Roddy for their care, compassion and love. The family would also like to thank all who visited Marian prayed and called for their love and support. Private services to be held per Marian’s request. A donation in Marian’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
The family is being served by Cremation Society Waukesha County, 262-436-9400.