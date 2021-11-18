Marian ‘Sue’ Bonamer
Marian “Sue’ Bonamer (nee D’Amour), age 87, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Bonamer for 58 years; loving mother of infant twin sons both deceased, Joseph (Gloria), Therese (Tom Bent), Anne Baldwin (Ed, deceased), Andrew (Mary), Elizabeth Bennett (Tom), and Stephen (Sherri). She was devoted grandmother of Rosa, James, Isabella, Kurt (Allison), Karen, Erik, Allison, Maddie, Emily, Daniel (Maria), Michael, Kimberlee (Larry), Jacob, Ashley (John), Andie, John; dear sister of Robert D’Amour (Ruby) both deceased, Thomas D’Amour (Rosemary) both deceased, and James D’Amour (Ann); and the dearest aunt of many.
Family and Friends will be received at Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home,
8150 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141 on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church, 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Burial will immediately follow at Brecksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Haiti ESPWA Project (make checks payable to Assumption Church with Haiti ESPWA noted in the memo), c/o Assumption Church, 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 in Sue’s memory would be appreciated.