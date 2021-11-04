RENO, NEV.
Marietta E. Draeger
July 26, 1936 - Oct. 25, 2021
Marietta E. Draeger of Reno, Nevada, was born on July 26, 1936, to Erwin Gendrich and Magdalene Thurow Gendrich in Oconomowoc. She had an idyllic childhood with her younger sister Pegi. Marietta met Eugene Draeger there and they were married on October 16, 1954, while Gene was in the service. They moved to Georgia, Reno, and back to Oconomowoc where sons Michael and Jeffrey were born. They decided to make their home in Reno and headed west in June of 1969.
Marietta served as the church secretary at Faith Lutheran Church in Reno and became closely involved in the Care and Share Senior Meal Program. This program eventually became the Senior Meals/ Meals on Wheels. Marietta moved with the program and served as a supervisor for many years. Eventually she moved to the position of supervisor of the Washoe County Marriage License Bureau, from which she retired in 2001.
Marietta passed due to complications from COVID-19 on Oct. 25, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Gene; son Mike (Joyce), son Jeffrey; sister, Pegi Drays; grandchildren Lucas (Teresa) Draeger, Samantha (Brennan) Best, Wyatt Draeger; and great-granddaughters Lucy and Remy, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed and remembered in love.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For information please contact joyce.draeger@gmail.com.