Marilyn Judith Douglas (nee Johnson)
October 30, 1932 - April 11, 2021
Marilyn Judith Douglas (nee Johnson) passed away April 11, 2021. She was born to Carl and Margie Johnson on October 30, 1932, in the family farmhouse in rural Boscobel.
Marilyn grew up on the family farm and loved driving and riding her pony and her dad’s horses. She attended Brindley Grade School, walking two miles in each direction, arriving by sled or bobsled if there was too much snow. She attended Blue River High School and Platteville College. She was a member of the Platteville Triple Trio and college chorus. On January 1, 1952, she married Robert Douglas of Darlington at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boscobel. They began their life together first in Endeavor and Oxford, and then in Mukwonago where Robert taught high school. Marilyn was the loving mother of Judy (Mike) Flynn, Steve (Jill) Douglas, Robert (Bonnie) Douglas and David (Robin) Douglas. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Erin (TJ), Allison, Robert (Britt), Nick, Dan (Maddie), Nicole (Ryan), Christopher (Bonnie), Kayla (Murphy), Cassie (Zach) and Levi; and six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Clayton, Griffin, Parker, Maclan and Deacon. The grandchildren loved to come to the farm to play dress-up or school in the playhouse, visit the beautiful and beloved Tasha (Marilyn’s horse), and Cream and Chloe, her special kitties. There was always something to do at Grandma’s, and they also enjoyed her special cookies.
Marilyn was a member of many choirs over the years, and she sang for weddings, funerals and played the part of Eliza Doolittle in the play “My Fair Lady” in early Mukwonago Village Players. In her really young years, she sang at church programs and remembered singing the National Anthem at her country grade school when she was about 9 years old.
In 1988, she started decorating her front porch and her yard. Homecoming was a favorite display and all holidays were usually displayed and caught the eye of people passing by. She had a notebook full of notes of appreciation from people who enjoyed it all. Some people would come to their door and just say “thank you” and some would say they would almost have accidents as they were driving past trying to look at what was going on. Some people offered items they thought could be used in displays. One lady offered a wedding gown and it has been used in many weddings on the front porch over the years.
Marilyn and Bob enjoyed many years of fishing with good friends and family in Canada. There are memories of many adventures and just plain fun. Also many years of going to Branson, Missouri, to enjoy many shows with special friends and family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margie Johnson, and her brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Lorraine Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Marilyn and Robert celebrated 69 years together on January 1, 2021. Marilyn was a member of Vernon Lutheran Church and enjoyed the “Young and at Heart” group, making communion breads, greeting members, and singing the beautiful hymns in church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vernon Lutheran Church.
