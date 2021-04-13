RICHLAND CENTER
Marilyn Rose Creasey
Nov. 3, 1961 - April 7, 2021
Marilyn Rose Creasey, 59, of Richland Center, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on November 3, 1961, the daughter of Albert Joseph and Patricia Ruth (McCarten) Borski.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bruce; son Matthew (Brittany) Whetstone of Kenosha; grandson Braden Whetstone; granddaughter Sydney Perry; sisters Robin (Steve) Ziemke of Tennessee and Cheryl (John) McNurlin of Cazenovia; stepchildren Jeremy (Amanda) Creasey of Sauk City and Traci Creasy of Richland Center; five nieces, Riley (Bill) Huebsch of DeForest, Shauna (Jason) Marcellus of Washington, Caitlin McNurlin of Shell Lake, Devon (Jake) Rupnow of Cazenovia and Alex Ziemke (Val Jacobson) of Richland Center; one nephew, Joel (Amanda) Borski, and son Calvin Borski of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Don Creasey of Boscobel, Roger (Marcia) Creasey of Arena and Linda (Phil) Roberts of Arena; many other family and friends; and her beloved dog Ziggy and cat Vinny.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Patricia Borski; her son Steven Whetstone; her grandson Julian Whetstone; and former husband, James Whetstone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to be held at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 13, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church or St. Jude’s.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service, 608-647-4808, is assisting the family with their arrangements. Visit online at prattfuneralservice.com.