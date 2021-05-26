Marilyn (Sue) Nettesheim (nee Muth)
March 4, 1940 - May 24, 2021
Marilyn (Sue) Nettesheim (nee Muth) passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the age of 81.
She was the loving daughter of William and Marion Muth (nee Mueller), born on March 4, 1940. Marilyn grew up on Pewaukee Lake and was known to most as Sue. For over 25 years, she worked for the Waukesha School District and spent her life doing what she loved, spending time with her family and singing. Sue was a long time member of St. William Catholic Church, where she was a faithful choir member. In her free time, she loved to volunteer for many church activities. One of the best things about Sue was her passion for laughing and making the people around her smile. Her strength was amazing, raising three kids on her own and managing to keep her faith.
Sue will be deeply missed by her loving children Cheryl (Peter) Zablocki and Thomas (Rocio) Nettesheim; grandchildren Ryan and Sam; five grand-dogs; and sisters-in-law Mary (the late Bill) Muth, Barbara (the late Tom) Muth and Sharon (the late Bob) Muth. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving son Paul Nettesheim; and three brothers William, Thomas and Robert Muth.
The visitation for Sue will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. until the start of the memorial Mass at 12 noon at, St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Road, Waukesha.
The family would like to thank Spring House Memory Care at Oak Hill Terrace and AngelsGrace Hospice of Oconomowoc for taking care of our mother and our family.