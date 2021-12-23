Marilyne Barwick (nee Gregorski)
Dec. 17, 1928 - Dec. 20, 2021
Marilyne Barwick (nee Gregorski) was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend during her incredible 93 years of life. She passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021, and was welcomed into the open arms of Jesus Christ and reunited with all her dear, very missed, loved ones who had gone before her.
Marilyne Ann was born December 17, 1928, to John and Clara Gregorski in West Allis. Marilyne was 9 years old when she lost her mother, yet she was able to gracefully and seamlessly take on helping care for her younger brothers, Jack and Ron, after their mother’s passing. She adored her father, helped him in every way she could, and loved that he took time to give her his own special attention after he remarried and had more children. She thrived under the responsibility given to her and was an extremely loving “big sister” to all her siblings: Jack, Ron, Jim, Patsy and Rick.
Marilyne had the most amazing God-given gift of maternal instinct and the natural ability to nurture and care for all of those around her. She carried this gift into the rest of her years, marrying the late Robert “Bob” Barwick in 1949 and spending the next 50 years as his devoted wife. They raised their own four children, Gerry, Kris, Jeff and Jim, on Pewaukee Lake. The boys were avid outdoorsmen and star Arrowhead High School athletes. Marilyne made sure to never miss a game, enjoyed the sunny trips to Disney World with Kris and her family, baked the best apple slab cake for every occasion and made the coveted caramel corn every year for Christmas.
She was very involved with her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She never missed a beat and raised her Asti glass at many of life’s fun celebrations. She started her monthly Family Night Fish Fry with a brandy old fashioned and ended it with a scoop of ice cream.
She never once took her good health for granted - and often remarked that God gave her such good health so she could care so well for others.
She spent nearly 30 years as a nurse at Milwaukee County/Froedtert Hospital, caring for so many patients attentively. She was also an active member of St. Charles Parish in Hartland and enjoyed volunteering there.
Marilyne was welcomed into heaven by those who preceded her Ñ loving husband Robert “Bob” Barwick; adoring parents John and Clara Gregorski; beloved son Gerry Barwick; brothers Jack and Jim Gregorski; sister Patsy Grogan; son-in-law Patrick Baudek; and special grandson Gerry Barwick.
Marilyne’s greatest legacy will be the love she left in the hearts of all of those who survive her. Her brothers and their wives, Ron and Alice Gregorski, Rick and Karen Gregorski. Her children: Kristine Baudek, Jeff Barwick, Jim and Christel Barwick. Her grandchildren: Jennie and Jason Van Remmen, Jamie and Brad Lynch, Jessica and Mike McGarry, Sarah and Dave Gyles, Matthew Baudek, David and Amanda Baudek, Amy and Brennan Johnson, Stephanee and Mark Rodriguez, Ashlee Barwick and Zac Sanders, and Dan and Ashley Barwick. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, her beloved daughter-in-law Mary Barwick, and many extended family members and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 27, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Hartland, with the Rev. Ken Omernick officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit directly at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Per Marilyne’s wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Charles Catholic Church Building Fund.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.