Marion ‘Chili Pepper’ Kolsch (nee Peil)
Marion “Chili Pepper” Kolsch (nee Peil) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at age 80.
Beloved wife of Albert for 60 years, and loving mother of Jeffery, Cheryl (John) Moss and Jill (Scott) Gouker.
Marion retired from the VA after 30 years. She was an Air Force wife for 26 years and a member of the American Legion Post 449 for 38 years, as well as a bartender. She was an avid bowler with the VA and auxiliary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to American Legion Post 449.
Gathering to be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Thursday, January 6, from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.