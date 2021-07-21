Marion L. Ryan (nee Lierk)
Marion L. Ryan (nee Lierk), 101, of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Marion was the only child of Bill and Mildred Lierk. After graduating from high school, she attended Miss Browns Business School and went to work in Waukesha.
In the early 1940s she met Parnell Ryan, the love of her life. In 1942, they married and had 73 years of happiness and bliss. They had three children, Sharon (Ron) Paul, Kathy (Ed) Connolly and the late Tom Ryan; two grandchildren, Rick De Leon and Tammy Bucholtz; three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Marion and Parnell worked together and did everything as a team.
Mom, we’re going to miss you millions and billions.
Visitation at First Presbyterian Church, 810 N. East Ave., Waukesha, on Thursday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery at 2 p.m. (meet at cemetery office at 1:50 p.m.).
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.