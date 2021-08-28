WAUKESHA
Marion Rindt
Sept. 14, 1931 - Aug. 26, 2021
Marion Rindt (nee Zarnsy) was called home to her Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at age 89. She was cherished wife of the late Walter for 66 years; beloved mom of Sharon, Daniel, Dave (Mary), Chris (Robin) and Sue (Dave). She was loving grandma of Andy (Heidi), Caitlin (Dave), Stephanie (Gary), Emily, Ashley, Samantha, and Amanda (Joe); great-grandma of Trinity, Ethan, Lily, Everly, Hannah, Owen and Evan. She is also loved and survived by other relatives and friends.
Marion was a grade school teacher for 24 years for Waukesha public schools, finishing her career as a fourth-grade teacher at Rose Glen Elementary. She enjoyed quilting, visiting historical sites, plays, reading and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The family wishes for guests to wear masks.
Entombment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha. (Please go directly to cemetery following church services). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church appreciated.