Marion Ruth Schneider
Marion Ruth Schneider (nee Schmitt) went home to her Lord on December 2, 2021. She is survived by her son, Michael Schneider, and his children, Teresa and Paul; her daughter-in-law, Jean Schneider, and her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Ellen, along with their son, Sebastian; her nephew, Bruce Bintz; and her niece, Barbara (Dave) Read.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; her son Timothy; and her father, mother and sister, Matt and Frieda Schmitt, and Marjorie (Adolph) Bintz.
Born in Wabeno, Marion came to the Milwaukee area at age 15, moving to Brookfield in 1992. Throughout her life, she helped support herself and her family as a factory and retail worker as well as a hair stylist. Marion enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, reading, and regularly attending church, and she is remembered for her kindness, attentiveness, and generosity to acquaintances and loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, December 10, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Memorials to Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church and School in Brookfield.