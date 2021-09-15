WAUKESHA
Marjorie Jean Beaster (nee Hammel)
Marjorie Jean Beaster (nee Hammel), 79, passed away suddenly, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
A native of Waukesha, Marge was the daughter of the late Wilma and Myron Brimmer. She was a 1961 graduate of Waukesha South High School. After high school, she met the love of her life, Robert Herman Beaster, and they married shortly after on Halloween, Oct. 31, 1964. She worked for Amron in Waukesha and Valvac for 10 years. She also raised three girls. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Chris Draeger, Deborah Pichler and Kelly Fuchs. During their 56 years of marriage and retirement, she and Robert enjoyed car rides throughout Wisconsin and Iowa in her convertible T-bird, visiting new casinos to play the penny and nickel slots, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her mean fame of Monopoly at the slots, and with family at Christmas (where she won, of course!). Marge leaves to cherish her memories with her cousin and very close friend, Dennis Kennedy of Rice Lake; her grandkids, Michael, Nathan, Abby and Lauren. She will join her parents; grandson, Ryan; and son-in-law, Steve.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church Ash Garden Memorial in Waukesha. Marge’s ashes will be placed there on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, with family present. A brick in her honor will also be placed on the pathway in October.
