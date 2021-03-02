MUKWONAGO
Marjorie L. Wright
Aug. 8, 1925 - Feb. 21, 2021
Marjorie L. Wright, 95, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Marjorie was born on August 8, 1925, in Glendale, California, a daughter of the late Edward F. Koch & Sadie P. Ledin.
The eldest of three children, Marjorie was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edward and Joseph Koch. While still a toddler, her parents packed up the car and headed east settling on a farm in south central Wisconsin where Marge, as she was more commonly known, grew up. In her teens, she met the late DeEstin Wright (known to many residents of Mukwonago as “Chief Muk” as he portrayed the original residents of Mukwonago at the Red Brick House Museum) and they married in 1941. His vocation as a schoolteacher and administrator moved them from town to town throughout Wisconsin. Their last move was to Mukwonago in 1956 where she lived until 2020 when ill health forced a move to South Carolina to live with her grandson and his wife (David and Katie Wright), who served as caregivers for the rest of her life. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years to a longtime resident lawyer in Mukwonago. After that, she transported children to and from school for many years as a bus driver for the East Troy School System and Alliance Transportation. She was active in the Mukwonago Baptist Church, the Mukwonago Food Pantry, the Mukwonago Historical Society and many other civil organizations. For several years, she loved the pastime of bowling and golf, even serving as president of the Waukesha County Women’s Bowling Association. She also loved camping with her husband, family and friends, traveling to many locations in the country. She was a loving wife and mother to her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family and countless friends.
Surviving are her two sons, Lloyd (Judy) Wright of Coolville, Ohio, and Dennis (the late Debie) Wright of Eagle, her grandchildren Christine (Ron) Greeson, David (Katie) Wright, Derek (Teresa) Wright, Skyler (Lauren) Wright, Kaytlyn (Josh) Badciong, their families, and her great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be conducted by the Mukwonago Baptist Church on Saturday, March 6, with visitation from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by services at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials in Marge's name may be directed to the Mukwonago Historical Society, 103 Main St., Mukwonago, WI 53149, or the Mukwonago Baptist Church, 1610 Honeywell Road, Mukwonago, WI 53149.Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 414-321-1700, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Visit online at ForestHomeFunerals.com.