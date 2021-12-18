Mark A. Dieball
Jan. 2, 1954 - Nov. 19, 2021
Mark A. Dieball (born January 2, 1954), passed away in his home on November 19, 2021, knowing that he had lived a full and blessed life. The third child of Erwin and Dorothy Dieball, he grew up in the Town of Merton with his sister Gail Dieball, his late brother Bruce Dieball (Leah Dieball), and a loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins. The kids spent a lot of time at their grandfather’s dairy farm, and Mark kept a milk can from the farm in his garage in memory of those days. Mark roamed the woods and fields long before they were developed into subdivisions, and as he got older, learned to hunt and fish in the area. He later taught his young cousins these skills.
Mark loved sports and was active in Arrowhead High School baseball and football and earned his varsity letter jacket. While in high school, he worked in landscaping. When taking a drive, he liked to point out the various properties where he hauled brush and cut lawn as a teenager. He saved up, and for $2,000 bought his prized 1969 Camaro. Complete strangers used to stop at his house and offer to buy it. Mark briefly played Land O’ Lakes baseball, then focused on softball managing and playing in leagues and tournaments in Merton, Hartland and Stone Bank. Mark and his best friend Pat Moran deer hunted together in Shawano County for almost 40 years, and for decades fished in Waukesha County as well as the Madison area lakes. Deer camp was the highlight of Mark’s year. He continued the annual trek to Shawano County with his friends until his health prevented it. He also visited Canada, Texas and North Dakota and trained his beloved dogs Sammy Jo and Amber to hunt with him. He once jumped into the near-frozen Rock River to save Sammy Jo from drowning after she broke through thin ice. Mark’s care for animals and nature made him a fine outdoorsman. Mark had a workshop in his garage, and he loved woodworking, a skill he perfected from working with his father. He could also fix almost anything and he liked to create and improvise. Mark did everything from mounting antlers and building a doghouse to making a parcheesi board. After retiring from 35 years of labor at Port Shell Foundry in Pewaukee, Mark continued to work seasonally for many years with good friends doing trimming and mowing. He had a long, close and caring friendship with Sue Thomas and her daughter Julianne Thomas. He loved his independence and he loved being active. Until just two weeks before his death, Mark was using his zero-turn mower to cut grass for himself and neighbors. He was generous, sharing his time and talents. He cooked and made delicious meals, but a favorite was lemon bars.
Private services will be held.
