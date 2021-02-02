MUSKEGO
Mark A. Wolf
March 3, 1947 - Jan. 29, 2021
Mark A. Wolf peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his wife and daughter at home on January 29, 2021, at age 73.
Beloved husband and best friend for 48 years to Janice (Montgomery) Wolf. Loving father of Michelle (Ed) Gross. Proud “Pa” of Gavin and Miranda. Dear son-in-law of Dolores (the late Bruce) Montgomery. Fun-loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be loved, remembered and missed by his sister-in-laws, other family, many friends and by his heart sons, Brian and Monte.
Mark proudly served in the United States Army. He retired after many years of dedicated service as the area manager from Dunbar Armored Car Services. He was a past president of the Little Muskego Lake Association and grand marshall of the Muskego Days Festival. He loved to tinker and was able to fix anything. His greatest joy was family and especially enjoyed spending time on the lake together.
Private services were held.
In lieu in flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.