APPLETON
Mark Allen Sinotte
April 1, 1956 - Sept. 10, 2021
Mark Allen Sinotte, age 65, answered his final call surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 10, 2021, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center-Appleton. Mark was born Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956, son of the late Grover and Rosemary (Ciano) Sinotte. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High school in Waukesha, Class of 1974. His academic success and passion for knowledge lead him to Marquette College where he earned a B.S. in Biology. He then attended the University of Arkansas where he became the 299th person to receive their Wisconsin paramedic license, a feat he was extremely proud of. In 1985, Mark enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. As part of his service to our country, he studied in San Diego and attended and completed Preventative Medical Technician School in 1990. For the next 30 years, Mark would go on to work as a full-time/part-time paramedic with Fox Valley-based ambulance services, become an instructor of EMS curriculums with Fox Valley Technical College and fulfill an honorable 20 year career with the United States Navy.
During Mark’s busy professional career, he also found time to meet and fall in love with Carrie Vowinkel. They would wed on July 17, 1993, at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrie’s home town of Oconto Falls, and remain committed to each other for 28 years of marriage, forever upholding and cherishing their promise to God and each other. Together they lovingly raised their two sons with pride in Appleton.
Mark truly enjoyed his profession, which also included working as a deputy coroner for Outagamie County, New London Ambulance Service, Clintonville Area Ambulance Service and sharing his passion and knowledge of EMS through instruction. During his quiet moments he lived with devotion to his family. Mark enjoyed volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, taking much pride in his sons achievement of the Eagle Scout rank. Mark also enjoyed relaxing with his family at their cabin on Half Moon Lake and traveling throughout the U.S., always loving the national park stops and U.S. military locations. Mark was a talented calligrapher who was asked to write wedding invitations, certificates, announcements and name plates. His last act of love was to calligraphy invitations for his son Brady’s upcoming wedding. Mark’s pride for perfect penmanship will be never forgotten.
Mark will be dearly missed by his wife, Carrie Sinotte, and sons: Brady (fiancé Ashley, her children Madisyn and Mckenzee) and Blake; brothers: Brian (children Nick(Samantha) and Mimi) and Bruce (Kathy, their children Nathan and Austin); aunt Toni (Roy); one great-niece, Kenna; parents-in-law Carl and Mary; sister-in-law, Jodi, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Mary, and his grandparents.
Family and friends will gather at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2330 E. Calumet St., Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Roger McQuistion and Rev. Jennifer DeNetz officiating. Full military honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Mark’s name benefiting organizations and charities he was passionate about.
Mark’s family would like to thank Dr. Alexander Starr, Kristen Brockdorf P.A., Paige, and all the other nurses and staff at the Thedacare Cancer Center, along with the medical staff at Mayo Clinic. Their hard work and passion for health care allowed for many extra memories and time together.