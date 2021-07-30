HARTLAND
Mark E. Gross
June 15, 1959 - July 27, 2021
Mark E. Gross, age 62, of Hartland, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Mark was born on June 15, 1959, in Oconomowoc, son of the late Donald and Ruth (Fortmann) Gross.
Mark graduated from Arrowhead High School, Class of 1977. He was employed at Precision Gears in Pewaukee for many years and lastly, Dorner Company in Hartland. Mark loved fishing, hunting and the Green Bay Packers.
Mark is survived by his siblings, Deborah (Mike) Wiegelman, Donna Gross, Steve Gross and Scott (Ranay) Gross; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Rachel), Randy, Robert (Randi) Wiegelman, and Tyler and Jarrett Gross; step-daughter, Sarah Hilleshiem; and many other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Ronald and Donald Wiegelman; and special friend, Roxy.
The memorial service for Mark will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are welcome to visit directly at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.