WAUKESHA
Mark Garrett Koenig
Mark Garrett Koenig, age 58, of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Karlie (Jordan) Ramos; father Dr. William (Irene) Koenig III; sister, Lise Smith; and grandson, Brooks Walker Ramos.
Mark had many enjoyable pastimes such as fishing, hunting, hiking, archery, curling, dirt biking, raising poultry and waterfowl, skiing, and catching the latest football game on TV.
One of his favorite places to be was up at his family cottage in Townsend on Mary Lake. Of those that are fortunate enough to know of this treasured property, it is easy to understand why he found it as his own personal sanctuary.
Mark was the type to live life by his own agenda. He was strong-willed, protective, fearless, loved hard, strong, a “tell you like it is” kind of guy, which all made up the Mark we know and love. Many that knew him can surely list off other adjectives, but most can agree one that best described him was “Proud.” He took great pride in all of his daughter’s accomplishments throughout life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Koenig (nee Hoffman); grandparents William and Alice (nee Hawkins) Koenig II, Ed and Ethel Hoffman; and brother-in-law AK Smith.
Mark will be honored by his family and close friends this summer at the family cottage with a celebration of life.