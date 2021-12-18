Mark J. Balistierri
March 19, 1953 - Dec. 3, 2021
Mark J. Balistierri found eternal peace on Friday, December 3, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 68. He was born March 19, 1953, to Salvatore “Tudy” Balistierri and Marie (Ranieri) in West Allis.
Mark was the cherished, beloved life partner to “wife” Libby McDonald; proud, loving and devoted father to Brooke (Chris) Remitz, Allison Balistierri and Brian Balistierri; and loyal, adoring big brother to Daniel Balistierri and Janet (Jim) Desisto.
He was a kind, caring “brother-in-law” to Rick (Carole) Stein and was fondly “Mr. Fix-it” to Libby’s mom, Velma Stein. Mark was also a loving “stepdad” to Rhiannon (David) Clapper and Dane (Gina) McDonald.
Mark doted on his and Libby’s combined 11 precious grandchildren, who will forever miss their Grandpa Mark. He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and countless friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and most recently by his much-loved sister-in-law, Susan Balistierri.
Mark had numerous areas of interest throughout his life, as evidenced by the businesses he’d started, owned and operated that ranged from a nightclub, a liquor store/tanning salon and bar before finding his passion in commercial real estate. He started his own successful real estate brokerage and property management firm that he worked at tirelessly until the time of his passing.
Mark was proud of his Italian heritage and there was not a family reunion, wedding or gathering that he ever missed. Family was the most important thing to Mark; many friends quickly became family and his endless love and support never wavered. He always made time to help anybody and everybody while still maintaining time for the things he loved. Traveling the world with his friends on his cherished Harley was a favorite pass time. Cooking, camping, and being outdoors were other favorites (as long as Mark was with friends or family he loved it). He brought a light and positivity to everyone in his life; whether you were a stranger, client, dear friend or beloved family member. Mark knew a little bit about everything and could fix anything, and in the rare chance he couldn’t fix something, he always “knew a guy” to get it done.
The world lost one of the really good ones, but he will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life for the spring of 2022 É a gathering befitting of Mark’s larger than life presence and legacy 4Ñ his far-reaching, positive impact on the lives of his family and friends.
Special thanks to the ICU team at Froedtert Hospital & Medical College of Wisconsin for the loving care they provided Mark.
