WISCONSIN DELLS
Mark Luer
Mark Luer, 63, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on December 23, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer.
Mark is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Jessica and Jonathon; siblings Pam and Todd; his mother, June; Aunt Ann; niece and nephew, Grant and Emily; and a host of other friends and neighbors.
Mark was many things: a dog lover, fisherman, hunter, master patternmaker, woodworker and more. If he were here, he’d talk your ear off about all these things - and more. But he was also very frugal. That’s why if you want to read his full obituary or leave a condolence message for Mark’s family, you need to go to pichafuneralhome.com.
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life next summer, when (hopefully) COVID-19 won’t be a concern.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research. We need less cancer. And more Mark Luers.
