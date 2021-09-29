WAUKESHA
Marlin P. Hermann
July 29, 1943 - Sept. 25, 2021
Marlin P. Hermann of Waukesha died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Milwaukee on July 29, 1943, the son of Max and Catherine (nee Caspary) Hermann.
Marlin graduated in 1961 from Muskego High School. On August 24, 1968, he married Linda Robinson at First United Methodist Church, where they were active members and raised their family. He worked for Waukesha Cutting Tools until his retirement in 2007. Marlin was a member of the Elks Lodge #400. He was proud to have held all chairs and even served as the state president.
Marlin will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda Hermann of Waukesha; their daughters Dawn (Matt) Merrill of Oregon, Illinois, and Brenda (Edward) Ensley of Waukesha; grandchildren Kylie Ensley and Adam Merrill; step-grandchildren Brittany Merrill and Paige Kendrick; and step-great-grandchildren Isaac and Mara Kendrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Jean Brandt and Joan Jors.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. Elks Lodge of Sorrow service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues on Saturday, October 2, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. Please note, masks are required to enter the church.
Memorials in Marlin’s name are appreciated to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.