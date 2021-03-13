Marny Lou Feulner (Burbey)
Marny Lou Feulner (Burbey) passed peacefully in Dousman on February 26, 2021 at age 97. Marny was born in Oconto County, Wisconsin, the eldest of the four children born to Inez and Prosper Burbey. On November 22, 1945, Marny graduated from the Milwaukee County School of Nursing and began her RN nursing career. Some years later, she trained as a nurse anesthetist, and practiced in the field for several years. In 1955, as a widow, Marny met her future husband of 62 years, Robert C. Feulner, in Milwaukee while working as a nurse, supporting her three children. They married on June 7, 1958, and thereafter made Waukesha their home.
Marny was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Marny was generous, thoughtful and quick-witted. Marny’s greatest loves were her family, friends, books, and traveling the world. Marny treasured her homes in Waukesha, on North Lake (“the cottage”), and later on Lac Labelle. Marny was a long-term member and volunteer for the Waukesha Service Club with focus on the Waukesha Memorial Hospital Gift Shop and Thrift Shop. Through the years Marny also worked as a nurse volunteer and was a member of various clubs and organizations in Waukesha County.
Marny is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Robert C. Feulner, M.D., and children Mary Williams of Long Beach, Calif., Robert Williams of Spokane, Wash., Patricia Feulner (Kim Berg) of Mound, Minn., and Karen Feulner (Rene-Didier Emch) of Vancouver, Wash. Marny is survived by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Michael (Judy) Burbey of Wisconsin and David (Suzanne) Burbey of Maryland.
Marny was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Leary of Wauwatosa; former spouse Charles Eugene Williams; brother John Burbey; and parents.
The family extends a sincere thank you to all of the caregivers, staff, and all who helped and comforted Marny.
In lieu of flowers, please memorialize Marny with gifts to the Nursing School Scholarship Fund sent to the Milwaukee School of Engineering/ School of Nursing, Development Office, 1025 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (phone 414-277-7151). Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at evertlukofuneralhome. com. Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156.