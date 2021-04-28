Martin E. Maier Sr.
Aug. 15, 1927 - April 22, 2021
Martin E. Maier Sr. passed away on April 22, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born on August 15, 1927, in Milwaukee, to parents Joseph and Julia Maier (nee Heinzelmann).
At the age of 18, Marty joined the United States Army and he served from 1945 to 1946. After the military, he worked at Pet Dairy North Prairie and Wilke Dairy Milwaukee. He also worked as maintenance for the Pewaukee Parks and Recreation Department. Marty enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army, gardening, and fixing things in his free time.
Marty will be truly missed by his children, William (Jane) Maier and Martin Maier Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica (Levi) Lambert and Michael (Laura) Maier; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janett; his parents; and siblings, Herman Maier, Marcella Maier and Dorothy Maier.
Private services for Marty will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. The services will be streamed live for Marty at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/981759993. Masks are required for all in-person visitors.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.