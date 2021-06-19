Martin W. Ensinger
Feb. 23, 1940 — June 10, 2021
Martin W. Ensinger died suddenly on June 10, 2021, at the age of 81.
Martin was born on February 23, 1940, to the late Walter and Mary Ensinger (nee Valentine). He was married to Carol Hansen for the past 41 years. He was a loving husband and best friend to Carol. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He retired from Ampco Metal where he worked as a chemist/metallurgist. Throughout the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the packers and playing scrabble with Carol.
Those Martin leaves behind to cherish his memory; his wife, Carol Ensinger; five children, Deborah (Cheryl) Ensinger, Krystyn (Dean) Hargrave, Laurie (Michael) Vandenbush, Douglas (Marcia) Ensinger and Noel (Garrett) Black; four step-children, Michael (Deb) Bozikowski, Timothy (Tracy) Bozikowski, Robert (Jen) Bozikowski and Daniel Bozikowski; 15 grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn (Stanley) Norbutus.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, June 27, at Community Church, 2005 S. Main Street, West Bend, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
A funeral service for Martin will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. Entombment will take place the following day at Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend, at 11 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Martin's arrangements.