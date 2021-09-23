OCONOMOWOC
Marvin Otto Wichert
May 5, 1929 - Sept. 18, 2021
Marvin Otto Wichert, age 92, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021. Marvin was born in Milwaukee on May 5, 1929, to Otto and Marie Wichert.
Marvin was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ora Wichert, who passed away on August 20, 2016. In retirement, Marvin and Ora traveled the world together visiting China, Israel and Europe. In the years after Ora’s passing, Marvin spoke frequently of his enthusiasm about being reunited with “his bride” in heaven.
Marvin is survived by his sister, Shirley Santas; his children, Judith (Daniel) Christensen, Paul (Mimi) Wichert, Mary Beth (Christopher) Henry, Mark Wichert and his former spouse, Mary Esther Gillingham; as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Marvin was deeply loved by his children and grandchildren for his wisdom and for the steadfast leadership he provided his family until his passing. His soft-spoken, contemplative nature made it easy to seek counsel from him and his firm convictions in honesty, hard work and devotion to family enabled him to provide invaluable guidance and inspiration to his children and grandchildren alike.
Marvin graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951 and he and Ora would remain Badger faithful's their entire lives attending university football games into their 70s. Marvin served as a proud infantry officer in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. In the last month of 1954, Marvin was hired as a sales analyst for Evinrude Motors. Due to his keen intellect and affable nature, Marvin was then consistently promoted at Evinrude Motors over the next four decades ultimately being appointed Director of Accounting in 1990.
In 1978, Marvin made the brave decision to join Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Over his decades of weekly meetings, Marvin gained keen insight into addiction and human nature allowing him to support many others in recovery. Marvin also forged some of his closest friendships through those hours of sharing stories and offering and receiving encouragement. Of all his accomplishments, Marvin’s 43 years of sobriety was one of his most cherished.
A true patriot, Marvin consistently embraced civic participation. He served as president of the Management Club of The Employers Association of Milwaukee and as a member of the Glendale Rotary Club. He was a lifelong member of the Lake Area Club of Oconomowoc. A devout Catholic, Marvin was a member of St. Jerome Parish for over 50 years.
Marvin retained his keen intellect until his death and continued regularly reading the Wall Street Journal for its business, political and cultural stories until his passing.
While his body became more frail in recent years, Marvin’s optimistic and resilient spirit never waned and his example will continue to inspire his family and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 1, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 2 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. Military honors will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jerome Church or the veterans service organization Wounded Warrior Project.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.