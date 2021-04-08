OCONOMOWOC
Mary A. Falkner
Sept. 16, 1935 - April 1, 2021
Mary A. Falkner, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born September 16, 1935, in Milwaukee.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald; her father, Frank Hanus; mother, Helen Hanus; and brothers Larry and Robert Hanus.
Mary is survived by her daughters Jill (Mike) Farina, Jeri Brannon, Jeanne (Roy) Pikus; son Matt Falkner; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Mary was employed for many years in Oconomowoc for the Silver Streak, transporting senior citizens and people with disabilities. She was a proud member of the local German club in Stone Bank with her husband. She also was a long-standing member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc.
Mary will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, being social with numerous friends, enjoying a winter residence in Fort Meyers, Florida, and being skilled in the making of various arts and crafts.
A private burial will take place in April, and a celebration of life will be held in May at an undetermined location.
