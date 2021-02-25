OCONOMOWOC
Mary A. Reynolds
Sept. 9, 1929 Feb. 17, 2021
Mary A. Reynolds, 91, died peacefully at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc on February 17, 2021. She was born September 9, 1929, in Madison, the only child of Raymond Joseph and Elva Ruth (Golden) Reynolds.
Mary graduated from Edgewood High School in 1947 and attended UW-Madison, receiving a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1952. She then attended Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart (Madison) receiving her bachelor’s in education in 1954. Mary was a former employee of Yost’s Department Store. She was employed by the Oconomowoc School District as an elementary teacher at Parklawn for 38 years and two years as the elementary substitute coordinator. She spent much of her retirement years as a board member of Silver Streak, Inc. She was known as a lover of reading and a long time supporter of the Packers, Brewers and Badger football. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorials can be directed to Western Lakes Fire Department Ambulance Fund, HAWS, the Jefferson County Humane Society or your choice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.